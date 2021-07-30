Augusta Gold Announces Results of its Annual Shareholder Meeting

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2021, have been approved. These matters included:

Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;

Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % John Boehner 40,466,921 99.63 149,313 0.37 Lenard Boggio 40,591,362 99.94 24,872 0.06 Daniel Earle 40,589,512 99.93 26,722 0.07 Poonam Puri 40,591,695 99.94 24,539 0.06 Donald R. Taylor 40,522,611 99.77 93,623 0.23 Richard Warke 40,524,977 99.78 91,257 0.22

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information please visit www.augustagold.com.

