Augusta Gold Announces Results of its Annual Shareholder Meeting

PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2021, have been approved. These matters included:
- Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
- Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
- Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan.
A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
John Boehner
40,466,921
99.63
149,313
0.37
Lenard Boggio
40,591,362
99.94
24,872
0.06
Daniel Earle
40,589,512
99.93
26,722
0.07
Poonam Puri
40,591,695
99.94
24,539
0.06
Donald R. Taylor
40,522,611
99.77
93,623
0.23
Richard Warke
40,524,977
99.78
91,257
0.22
About Augusta Gold
Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information please visit www.augustagold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-announces-results-of-its-annual-shareholder-meeting-301344826.html
SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.
Please Login to leave a comment