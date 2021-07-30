Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank Sold $35.4 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fairbank (insider trades) sold 218,989 shares of COF on 07/27/2021 at an average price of $161.81 a share. The total sale was $35.4 million.
