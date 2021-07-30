Logo
RxSight, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to RxSight® from the offering are expected to be $117.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. RxSight’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol “RXST.” The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. SVB Leerink LLC is also acting as a book-running manager of the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 29, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting:

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected];
  • BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at +1 (800) 294-1322 or by email at [email protected]; or
  • SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, telephone: +1 (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406

[email protected]

