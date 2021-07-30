Logo
Omega Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, July 29, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform to harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Omega. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Omega, are expected to be approximately $125.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Omega's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMGA" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Omega has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Omega_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257794) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 29, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor contact:
Joseph Rayne
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

Media contact:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE59864&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omega-therapeutics-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301344870.html

SOURCE Omega Therapeutics

