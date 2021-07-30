AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Sets New Standard for High-Framerate, High-Fidelity 1080p PC Gaming

– Harnesses breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, offering up to 15 percent higher performance on average in 1080p gaming across a range of popular titles compared to the competition –

– Powerful blend of raytracing, compute and rasterized effects pairs with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology and other advanced features to bring new levels of visual fidelity and high-framerate gaming to the mainstream –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT graphics card, designed to deliver the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built on breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that spans from next-generation desktop PCs, laptops and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. Offering 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory and other advanced features, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built for the ever-increasing demands of modern games. It also supports the new cutting-edge AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, which is designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card offers up to 15 percent higher performance on average with max settings across select AAA titles compared to the competition1. It also provides 125 FPS on average across a wide range of modern AAA titles2, pushing the boundaries of mainstream gaming by enabling incredible, high-refresh rate 1080p performance and breathtaking visual fidelity.

“1080p has long been the most popular resolution for PC gaming, and in 2020 more than two-thirds of the gaming monitors shipped were at this resolution3,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “However, the most popular older-generation 1080p graphics cards can struggle to even hit 60 FPS in modern games. The Radeon RX 6600 XT raises the bar for 1080p gaming. It was specifically designed to deliver the ultimate 1080p gaming experience for all gamers, offering powerhouse performance and advanced features to bring beautiful, complex and hyper-realistic worlds to life.”

Epic 1080p Performance and Incredible Visual Fidelity

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and visual fidelity for an exceptional gaming experience. It offers up to 2.5X faster performance in select titles compared to the popular older-generation competitive offering4, making it an ideal upgrade for gamers who want the best possible 1080p gaming performance to power today’s most demanding games. Key features and capabilities include:

AMD FidelityFX – Now supported by 50 titles and game engines, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, as well as on competitor GPUs, the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution 5 .

– Now supported by 50 titles and game engines, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, as well as on competitor GPUs, the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution . AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT high-speed 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 11 percent on average in select titles 6 .

– Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT high-speed 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 11 percent on average in select titles . AMD Infinity Cache – 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

– 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs. DirectX® 12 Ultimate Support – Enables games to deliver mind-blowing visuals with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading and other advanced features, elevating games to a new level of realism.

– Enables games to deliver mind-blowing visuals with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading and other advanced features, elevating games to a new level of realism. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag – Helps decrease input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

– Helps decrease input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay. AMD Radeon Boost – AMD Radeon Boost with support for Variable Rate Shading can provide up to a 48-percent performance increase in Warframe7 during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution or by varying shading rates for different regions of a frame, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with virtually no perceptual impact on image quality.

Specifications, Pricing and Availability

Model Compute

Units GDDR6 Game

Clock8

(MHz) Boost

Clock9

(MHz) Memory

Interface Infinity

Cache TBP Price

(USD

SEP) AMD

Radeon RX 6600

XT 32 8 GB 2359 Up to

2589 128 bit 32 MB Starting

at 160 W $379

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX and Yeston at global etailers/retailers beginning August 11, 2021, starting at an SEP of $379 USD. Pre-built systems from OEMs and system integrators are expected to be available beginning in August 2021.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card here

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD, Financial) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD, Financial) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD RadeonTM RX 6600 XT graphics card, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; the loss of a significant customer; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; the competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; the ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; the availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with features and performance levels that provide value to its customers; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for the design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft Corporation and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; the impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; the efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control the sales of its products on the gray market; the impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; the impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; the impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business, including the announced acquisition of Xilinx, and the failure to integrate acquired businesses; AMD’s ability to complete the Xilinx merger; the impact of the announcement and pendency of the Xilinx merger on AMD’s business; the impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets on the combined company’s financial position and results of operation; the restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its debt obligations or meet its working capital requirements; AMD's ability to repurchase its outstanding debt in the event of a change of control; AMD's ability to generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow or obtain external financing for research and development or other strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this press release are plans only and subject to change.

1 Testing done by AMD performance labs July 15, 2021 on a Radeon RX 6600 XT (Driver 21.6.1), AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB DDR4-3600, ASRock Taichi, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, vs. the same system config with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 (Driver 477.11). Performance may vary. RX-686

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs July 19, 2021, on a Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6700 XT (Driver 21.6.1), AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB DDR4-3600, ASRock Taichi, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508. Performance may vary. RX-694

3 Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker, CY2021Q1

4 Testing done by AMD performance labs July 15, 2021 on an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 16GB DDR4-3600, ASRock Taichi, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, Radeon RX 6600 XT (Driver 21.6.1) GPU versus the same system configuration with a Nvidia GTX 1060 (Driver 471.11). Performance may vary. RX-685

5 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of June 11, 2021, on the AMD Radeon™ 6900 XT, AMD Radeon™ 6800 XT, and AMD Radeon™ 6700 XT graphics cards with pre-release AMD Radeon™ Software 21.6.1 RC Prime 9 (21.20-210518a-367616E) driver with AMD Smart Access Memory enabled, on a test system comprising of an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with BIOS version P3.61 at default settings, and Windows® 10 Pro May 2020 Update (19041.508). Benchmark tests: Anno 1800, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Ultra High preset, no raytracing. Evil Genius 2, Vulkan, 3840 x 2160, Ultra preset, no raytracing. Godfall, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Epic preset, Raytracing ON. Kingshunt, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Ultra preset, no raytracing. The Riftbreaker, DX12, 3840 x 2160, Ultra preset, Raytracing ON. Terminator: Resistance, DX11, 3840 x 2160, Epic preset, no raytracing. Game 7, DX12, 3840 x 2160, High preset, no raytracing. Performance may vary and is dependent on the FSR Quality Mode selected. FSR requires developer integration and is available in select games only. RS-365.

6 Testing done by AMD performance labs July 19, 2021, on an Radeon RX 6600 XT (Driver 21.6.1), AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB DDR4-3600, ASRock Taichi, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, with AMD Smart Access Memory Technology ENABLED vs. the same system with Smart Access Memory Technology DISABLED. RX-697

7 Testing done by AMD performance labs July 15, 2021 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB DDR4-3600, ASRock Taichi, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU (Driver 21.6.1) comparing Radeon Boost ON v. OFF (50% Dynamic resolution) in Warframe. Performance may vary. RX-690

8 Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

9 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151

©2021 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, FreeSync, Radeon, RDNA, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used herein are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

