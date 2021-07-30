Logo
Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today the pricing of its underwritten, upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol “TNYA.” The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Tenaya. The gross proceeds to Tenaya from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $180.0 million. In addition, Tenaya has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective today. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected]. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210729006274r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006274/en/

