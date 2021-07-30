Change in the group management of Linkfire

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial)

The Board of Directors of Linkfire A/S today announced the appointment of Tobias Demuth, CFO of Linkfire, to the Executive Management. Tobias Demuth replaces Jeppe Faurfelt, CCO, who continues in his role as part of Linkfire's Leadership Team. The change is executed as of today.

Linkfire's group management consists of the Executive Management and the Leadership Team . The members of the Executive Management are appointed by the board of directors, according to the Danish Companies Act and Linkfire's articles of association. The Executive Management is responsible for the day-to-day management of the company.

Jesper Møller, Chairman of Linkfire A/S, comments:

"Tobias Demuth joined Linkfire as CFO in 2017 and has become a key person in driving the development of the business together with CEO Lars Ettrup and the rest of the group management. It is a natural next step that Tobias, in his capacity as CFO, becomes part of the Executive management".

Linkfire's group management consists of five persons, of which two persons are part of the Executive Management and three persons are part of the Leadership Team.

The composition of Linkfire's group management is now as follows:

Linkfire's Executive Management:

Lars Ettrup, CEO

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Linkfire's Leadership Team:

Jeppe Faurfelt, CCO

Andrea Arcari, CBDO

Jannik Jepsen, CTO

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles and Lisbon. Linkfire is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

