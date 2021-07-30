Gold Fields Limited: Trading statement for H1 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gold Fields Limited: Trading statement for H1 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JOHANNESBURG, July 30, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) advises that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (H1 2021) are expected to be between US¢42-46 per share, an increase of 133-156% (US¢24-28 per share) from the basic earnings of US¢18 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for H1 2021 are expected to be US¢43-47 per share, 115-135% (US¢23-27 per share) higher than the US¢20 per share reported for H1 2020.

Normalised earnings for H1 2021 are expected to be US¢47-51 per share, 27-38% (US¢10-14 per share) higher than the US¢37 per share reported for H1 2020.

The increase in earnings for the period is driven largely by an increase in revenue (both higher gold price received and increase in gold sold); a reduction in the loss on financial instruments; partially offset by higher net operating costs and higher tax.

Attributable gold equivalent production for the six months ended 30 June 2021 increased marginally YoY to 1,104koz (H1 2020: 1,087koz).

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the Group for H1 2021 are US$1,093/oz, compared to US$987/oz in H1 2020, an increase of 11% YoY, driven by an increase in net operating costs.

All-in costs (AIC) for H1 2021 are 20% higher YoY at US$1,274/oz (H1 2020: US$1,065/oz) as project capital ramped up at the Salares Norte project in Chile.

For Q2 2021, attributable group gold-equivalent production was 563koz (Q1 2021: 541koz), with AISC of US$1,107/oz (Q1 2021: US$1,078/oz) and AIC of US$1,297/oz (Q1 2021: US$1,249/oz).

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed, and reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Gold Fields is expected to release H1 2021 financial results on Thursday, 19 August 2021.

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : [email protected]

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: [email protected]

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email : [email protected]

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

favicon.png?sn=IO59983&sd=2021-07-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-trading-statement-for-h1-2021-301344952.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO59983&Transmission_Id=202107300326PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO59983&DateId=20210730
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment