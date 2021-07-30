Logo
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on August 10, 2021

PR Newswire

GUIYANG, China, July 30, 2021

GUIYANG, China, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 10, 2021 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-963-976

Hong Kong:

+852-5808-1995

United Kingdom:

08082389063

Singapore:

800-120-5863

Access Code:

6279813

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 17, 2021:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10159255

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics better, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN59931&sd=2021-07-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-tuesday-august-10-2021-301344935.html

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN59931&Transmission_Id=202107300400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN59931&DateId=20210730
