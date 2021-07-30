Carter's, Inc. Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing its strategic environmental, social and governance priorities and initiatives.

Carter’s CSR report focuses on three strategic pillars: People, Product and Planet, and sets forth its commitments and goals. These commitments and goals align with the Company’s mission of supporting all families with young children and its growth objectives.

“As the leading Company serving families with young children, we embrace the market evolution occurring as a result of the growing social responsibility expectations of our stakeholders, including consumers, employees, and investors. Our annual reporting will offer insight into our goals and initiatives, and also serve as an important benchmark in gauging our progress,” said Antonio Robinson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “We are pursuing opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies across the lifecycle of our products, while enhancing our social and environmental impact.”

Through its corporate social responsibility issue assessment, Carter’s identified key areas of importance to the Company’s success and to its stakeholders. These areas include product quality and safety, product design and innovation, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, climate change, workers’ rights and supply-chain management.

Carter’s has established goals under each strategic CSR pillar:

People : Improve the well-being of at least 10 million families and at least 1 million workers within its global value chain by 2030 Increase diverse representation across its global value chain

: Product : Use 100% sustainable cotton and polyester fibers by 2030 Maintain high quality and safety standards

: Planet : Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% by 2030, and develop a science-based target Use more sustainable packaging and reduce landfill waste Promote efficient use of water in the manufacturing of its products

To view and download the Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core option, please visit ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com,+www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to our goals, commitments and programs. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time under the headings “Risk Factors.” Also, due to the developing nature of our initiatives, statements here may be based on estimates and approximate data.

