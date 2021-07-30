Carter's, Inc. Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carter's, Inc. Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing its strategic environmental, social and governance priorities and initiatives.

Carter’s CSR report focuses on three strategic pillars: People, Product and Planet, and sets forth its commitments and goals. These commitments and goals align with the Company’s mission of supporting all families with young children and its growth objectives.

“As the leading Company serving families with young children, we embrace the market evolution occurring as a result of the growing social responsibility expectations of our stakeholders, including consumers, employees, and investors. Our annual reporting will offer insight into our goals and initiatives, and also serve as an important benchmark in gauging our progress,” said Antonio Robinson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “We are pursuing opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies across the lifecycle of our products, while enhancing our social and environmental impact.”

Through its corporate social responsibility issue assessment, Carter’s identified key areas of importance to the Company’s success and to its stakeholders. These areas include product quality and safety, product design and innovation, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, climate change, workers’ rights and supply-chain management.

Carter’s has established goals under each strategic CSR pillar:

  • People:
    • Improve the well-being of at least 10 million families and at least 1 million workers within its global value chain by 2030
    • Increase diverse representation across its global value chain
  • Product:
    • Use 100% sustainable cotton and polyester fibers by 2030
    • Maintain high quality and safety standards
  • Planet:
    • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% by 2030, and develop a science-based target
    • Use more sustainable packaging and reduce landfill waste
    • Promote efficient use of water in the manufacturing of its products

To view and download the Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core option, please visit ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com,+www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to our goals, commitments and programs. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time under the headings “Risk Factors.” Also, due to the developing nature of our initiatives, statements here may be based on estimates and approximate data.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210730005240r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005240/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment