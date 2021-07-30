Versus Systems Appoints Amanda Armour as Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) announced today the appointment of Amanda Armour to Chief People Officer. Armour, who has been with the company since 2016, will spearhead Versus’s rapid continued growth by maximizing the potential of the company’s organizational infrastructure. Armour’s focus on growth, culture, learning and development, and hiring will support the company in its recent acquisition of Xcite Interactive and into further expansion.



Armour’s work includes creating and implementing operations, hiring, and organization efforts for the inaugural 2016 Cedar Sinai-Techstars partnership and resulting technology companies, joining the Board of the Digital Diversity Network in 2019, and serving on the Advisory Board of Aeras Fog, a drone technology company that began operations in 2020. From 2012 through 2016, Ms. Armour led several NIH and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation-sponsored national research teams focused on initiatives concerning organizational behavior, ingroup establishment, and motivation of group buy-in as they relate to public health measures and medical access equity.

“My vision for the Versus experience of our team members is one that is simultaneously seamless, compassionate, and fulfilling,” said Armour. “We want to recruit and hire the best people possible while continuing to support our current teams. I am thrilled to be in this role and connect organizational health to the well-being and spirit of our workforce.”

“Amanda is absolutely the ideal person for this role,” Versus CEO Matthew Pierce said. “Her many contributions to Versus have resulted in a more cohesive, supported, successful team. We need her guidance now more than ever following our acquisition of Xcite Interactive and expanding our reach into TV and streaming. I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next, and helps us to accomplish, as Chief People Officer.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

