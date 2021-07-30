ReneSola Power and Emeren to Co-develop Solar Projects in Italy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ReneSola Power and Emeren to Co-develop Solar Projects in Italy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Emeren, a London, United Kingdom-based project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in Europe and other international markets, to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, with a pipeline of several transactions scheduled for 2021.

ReneSola_Logo.jpg

As part of the agreement, ReneSola Power and Emeren will develop projects in a broad range of sizes across the country, with a target of reaching 110 MW shovel-ready projects by 2022. The two companies expect the collaboration to further strengthen their presence in the Italian market.

Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region, commented, "We are excited to work together with Emeren. ReneSola Power is committed to accelerating solar development in Europe, and together with Emeren, we expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, enabling further growth in the region."

Mr. Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer, added, "The co-development agreement with Emeren aligns with our growth strategy, enabling us to expand our project development activities in Italy. We look forward to pursuing other opportunities to co-develop projects across Europe."

Enrico Bocchi, Chief Operating Officer of Emeren, said, "We are very pleased to enter into a cooperation with such a renowned international player. Our experienced development team and our local presence in the key European solar markets are highly valued by our clients. This agreement with ReneSola Power represents another major step towards the expansion of Emeren's positive impact in the solar market."

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

About Emeren Limited

Emeren is a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Currently, the Company has over 1GW of projects under development (mid- to early- stage), all backed by institutional investors' capital. Emeren has leveraged on trusted partnerships with tier-1 international financial and industrial players in order to deploy top-notch financial solutions. For additional information about the Company, follow Emeren on LinkedIn or visit www.emeren.co.uk.

favicon.png?sn=CN59986&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-and-emeren-to-co-develop-solar-projects-in-italy-301344970.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN59986&Transmission_Id=202107300600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN59986&DateId=20210730
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment