Minim Inc (MINM) CEO Graham James Chynoweth Bought $500,000 of Shares

CEO of Minim Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Graham James Chynoweth (insider trades) bought 200,000 shares of MINM on 07/29/2021 at an average price of $2.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,000.
