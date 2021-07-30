Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. Buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: PLRX, CRBN, SDG, PFM, ESML, EAGG, AGG, EFAX, NULV, PANW, LMT, IBB, TMO, SNY, COP, BOND, VGSH,
- Added Positions: SCHB, ESGD, VB, SCHZ, IXUS, SDY, SCHD, SCHO, SUSB, AMZN, CRM, IVV, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, BRK.B, ICLN, EEMV, AMAT, CMI, AMGN, HPQ, SUSA, IYF, COST, IBM, INTU, TGT, VZ, ESGE, JNJ, DSI, WM, SYK, MMM, DRI, BAC, AXP,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 86,908 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 107,825 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,676 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,735 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 102,875 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 120,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.610800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. still held 1,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.
