Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. Buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pliant Therapeutics Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bond+%26+devick+financial+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 86,908 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 107,825 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,676 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,735 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
  5. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 102,875 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
New Purchase: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 120,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.610800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. still held 1,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. keeps buying

