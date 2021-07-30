Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 0 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 0 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 0 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 0 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.
