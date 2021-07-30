Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

New Purchases: RAFE, SDG, PFE, GLW, KKR, SWAV, BX, VEEV, EDIT, DOMO, SAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 552,390 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,113,814 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 316,638 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 503,825 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,617 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.87%

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.083700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 113,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.26 and $201.49, with an estimated average price of $162.9. The stock is now traded at around $177.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 109,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.01%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $677.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC still held 5,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC still held 13,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.