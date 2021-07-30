Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC owns 331 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+creek+financial+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 863,573 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,103 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.36%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 617,023 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 658.75%
  4. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 276,289 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 107,407 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 863,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 276,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 107,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in The Acquirers Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.107600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 486,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 239,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 26,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 658.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 617,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 258.36%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 46,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 610.43%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 76,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 579.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 259,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 447.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 169,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 535.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 362,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

Reduced: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC still held 14,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider