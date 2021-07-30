Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF,

- New Purchases: ANGL, KRE, LQD, ZIG, DON, QQQ, IWN, IWM, IJJ, IJT, MDY, IXUS, SMMV, SPYG, SPY, VIOV, SLYV, NKE, TGT, ESGU, EDV, UPS, CWH, KFY, GLD, TWTR, URNM, VTV, VMBS, TFII, AOK, PRAH, ISRG, GOLF, EFX, VGLT, SPEM, BRK.B, FMB, TRI, VIG, PLTR, ARKK, DELL, SCHQ, CROX, DKS, AGG, RUN, VB, GOOG, SWBI, BND, HP, VNLA, SFM, IHRT, OMI, BLV, VOO, IQDY, WOW, VTEB, COP, IYW, ARKW, CVX, XLE, IEFA, IHI, CCJ, HBI, GTO, MU, EQT, KLXE, PHD, SCHX, SGRY, BRMK, FIXD, BTU, DNN, PDBC, MCHI, JMBS, NXE, XLV, SHY, NVDA, VUG, TSLA, FTSL, PTNQ, T, SWKS, ARCC, EVV, ESGE, MGC, MUNI, PAVE, HD, VEA, VWOB, MMM, USSG, GS, GOOGL, INTC, VTI, JETS, IDA, IBM, TLT, ITE, VO, WM, EEM, IWR, PFN, BIT, XOM, FDN, REGN, XLU, VXUS, KO, EMSG, WFH, CZA, IJS, ORCL, XLY, MDYG, VMC, IBUY, BA, FFEB, QYLD, EFA, NVG, TBT, XHE, VNQ, V, EOG, HEEM, TIP, HNW, XLP, SPDW, VCIT, VCSH, EAD, ABBV, ALLY, AMT, BAC, CME, GRID, FDIV, GIS, HPQ, IPKW, DGRO, JPST, PEP, NOBL, SPMD, UNH, BSV, VWO, VIAC, EES, SNUG, AVLR, BP, CCIV, DAL, IJH, IBB, PFF, IWP, IYE, LHX, MCK, NEE, NOC, SCHE, SO, LUV, LGLV, SMLV, SQ, ABNB, AWF, ALL, AIF, AMAT, ASML, BLNK, CAT, C, CMCSA, CVS, GUSH, CIBR, FCX, GD, GM, LOUP, GSY, SPMV, PSJ, IEI, IHAK, AOM, IYH, IYJ, JEPI, KARS, LB, MLM, MS, NCLH, PTLC, PYPL, RTX, FEU, UNP, VGT, WMT, DHS, ZM, FAX, AGD, ADUS, WIZ, ARKQ, ARRY, BLUE, GVAL, CSX, DVN, MOON, ET, FPXI, F, FSM, GOTU, GE, GSLC, HPE, PCY, PSCE, PEJ, AOR, IVW, IYK, KGC, MRO, NUE, NUEM, PAYX, PHT, QCOM, QS, SSRM, SBUX, TPR, UAL, VTRS, VST, ATHA, DSM, VVR, IQ, PSEC, PPT, TRVN, ARAY, CBAT, IDRA, LKCO, LOAN, NBRV,
- Added Positions: SPAB, IVV, MTUM, SPLG, SCHM, GOVT, FVD, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, DFEB, EFG, LMBS, FB, JPM, HYLS, IJR, IUSB, SPIB, FPE, COST, MINT, PFE, DIS, VZ, CWB, BABA, JNJ, LRCX, EMB, MA, IAGG, FTCS, FDX, ABT, IWF, PG, AOA, FXL, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, FV,
- Sold Out: RODM, SPTL,
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 863,573 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,103 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.36%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 617,023 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 658.75%
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 276,289 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 107,407 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 863,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 276,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 107,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in The Acquirers Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.107600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 486,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 239,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 26,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 658.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 617,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 258.36%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 46,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 610.43%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 76,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 579.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 259,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 447.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 169,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 535.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 362,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88.Reduced: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC still held 14,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.
