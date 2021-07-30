Logo
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Vipshop Holdings, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Puxin, Baidu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Vipshop Holdings, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Hywin Holdings, Bilibili Inc, sells Puxin, Baidu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivyrock+asset+management+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd
  1. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 470,791 shares, 43.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04%
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 228,700 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%
  3. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 360,374 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 60,380 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 420,516 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.93%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 60,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hywin Holdings Ltd (HYW)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Hywin Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.886600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 420,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Puxin Ltd (NEW)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Puxin Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.69 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $2.79.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Reduced: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 25.45%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $285.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Author's Avatar

insider