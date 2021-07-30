IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Vipshop Holdings, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Puxin, Baidu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, VIPS, HYW,
- Added Positions: FUTU, ZTO, PDD, BILI,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, KLIC, SE,
- Sold Out: NEW, BIDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 470,791 shares, 43.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 228,700 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 360,374 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 60,380 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 420,516 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.93%
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 60,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hywin Holdings Ltd (HYW)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Hywin Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $7.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.886600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 420,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Puxin Ltd (NEW)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Puxin Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.69 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $2.79.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Reduced: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 25.45%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $285.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.
