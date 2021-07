DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, NextEra Energy Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, NextEra Energy Inc, Danaher Corp, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Masco Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q2, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 1594 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,260,223 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,969,733 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 554,408 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,008,004 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,446,846 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.23%

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 63,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 102,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Periphas Capital Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 275.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 174,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 127,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 290.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 103,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Masco Corp by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 282,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Copart Inc by 265.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 68.91%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 107,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.