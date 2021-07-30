Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, AT&T Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: VMOT, JPUS, LRGF, AVUV, KBWY, TPYP, KWEB, REET, FIBR, IWV, VV, VIG, VEA, DISCA, GILD, IVV, VIAC, VTV, GPM, UL, EPD, AGG, VTI, YTRA, FLXN, FTK, CASI, LLNW, CLRB, SEAC, SYN, TYME, MOTS, AEZS,

VMOT, JPUS, LRGF, AVUV, KBWY, TPYP, KWEB, REET, FIBR, IWV, VV, VIG, VEA, DISCA, GILD, IVV, VIAC, VTV, GPM, UL, EPD, AGG, VTI, YTRA, FLXN, FTK, CASI, LLNW, CLRB, SEAC, SYN, TYME, MOTS, AEZS, Added Positions: BABA, PNNT, PHYS, BA, JPIN, INTC, SPEM, QCOM, DIS, SPTM, C, VZ, GM, ET,

BABA, PNNT, PHYS, BA, JPIN, INTC, SPEM, QCOM, DIS, SPTM, C, VZ, GM, ET, Reduced Positions: FPF, MSFT, UPS, JRI, GEO, RSP, FB, FIV, SPY, XLE, PPT, JPM, OLN, GLD, STAR, XLF, AHH, FDX, CG, GOOG, IVAL, ENB, WFC, HT, INSG, VOD, IMOM, FIF, BAC,

FPF, MSFT, UPS, JRI, GEO, RSP, FB, FIV, SPY, XLE, PPT, JPM, OLN, GLD, STAR, XLF, AHH, FDX, CG, GOOG, IVAL, ENB, WFC, HT, INSG, VOD, IMOM, FIF, BAC, Sold Out: ABBV, T, PG,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF, sells AbbVie Inc, AT&T Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, The GEO Group Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterneck+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,830 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 93,365 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) - 344,028 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 187,414 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 120,098 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.861800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 344,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.654300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 70,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 121,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 48,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 111,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.196600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 85,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 411.77%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $231.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.