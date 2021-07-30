Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: AGG, JMST, VT, NVDA, RTX, PFE, DEO, UNH,
- Added Positions: JPST, AMZN, GOOGL, NEE, FB, DIS, MSFT, TSLA, V,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, VXUS, VIG, GLD, DE, CAT, JPM, BRK.B,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mosaic Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 287,602 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 432,756 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 246,442 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,921 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 129,398 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 246,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 122,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.
