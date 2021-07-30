Logo
Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mosaic Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mosaic Advisors LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mosaic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mosaic Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 287,602 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 432,756 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 246,442 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,921 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 129,398 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 246,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 122,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mosaic Advisors LLC. Also check out:

