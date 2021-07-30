Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference

Wednesday, August 25, 2021



