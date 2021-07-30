Promotional Boost for Niagara Falls with Official Fragrance Launch - Niagara Mist Perfume

Celebrating Re-opening of Famous USA/Canada Border Crossing to Top Tourism Destination

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / The re-opening of the world's iconic border crossing between USA and Niagara Falls, Canada in August 2021 for vaccinated tourists is being commemorated by Niagara Mist Cosmetics' relaunch of Niagara Mist™ Perfume, Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls, www.NiagaraMistPerfume.com. Niagara Mist Cosmetics is a division of Niagara Mist Marketing, a subsidiary of Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD).

Niagara Mist Perfume has been reimagined for this moment with updated fragrance factors, including for the first time a version that is not specifically oriented to either men or women. The direction is toward greater subtlety for today's tastes, in order to be an understated sensory treat. The renewed Niagara Mist Perfume for Women will be followed in quick succession by Niagara Mist Genera, a flexible fragrance designed to let the wearer inspire the fragrance's interpretation, as well as Niagara Mist for Men.

Niagara Mist Perfume is now comprised only of naturally sourced essential oils and aromas with gentle, skin-friendly naturally derived perfumer's alcohol. No phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrance chemicals of any kind are utilized.

The design leader of Niagara Mist Perfume's fragrance update is Sandra Powell. Sandy is a dynamic force. For over 25 years Sandra has been immersed in teaching and working with essential oils, natural ingredients and cosmetic chemistry. This dedication has earned her a reputation as an industry expert. Her education spans Europe and North America, where Sandy has also learned from some of the leaders in the international holistic health community. Sandy had an early interest in indigenous concepts since childhood and was part of the original founding group of practitioners that gained Federal Certification of Aromatherapy in Canada in 1991. Sandy has been featured on numerous radio and TV shows over the years, as well as print media.

The Niagara Mist Perfume brand's credentials as a goodwill ambassador for the city arise from Niagara Mist Perfume's formal standing as the city's Official Fragrance. The perfume brand has a special role to play in reminding people of the pleasures of the Niagara region. Millions of international visitors enjoy the region annually as a destination for recreation, convention and resort activity, and as a romantic get-away. Niagara Mist Perfume is positioned as a creative keepsake for oneself, or as a gift to reach out to friends anywhere for shared pleasures. Surveys show worldwide eagerness amongst travelers to resume pre-pandemic pursuits.

CEO of Niagara Mist / Winning Brands, Eric Lehner, describes the positive impact of this initiative: "This brand is suffused with pride and passion. With this revitalization, Niagara Mist Perfume is better than ever. It is more inclusive and experimental in its approach. Niagara Mist Perfume is not an ordinary consumer product because there is an extra dimension. On the one hand this perfume is a personal pleasure. On the other hand, Niagara Mist Perfume is a symbol of the community because of its identity and official imprimatur. This honour requires care. Niagara Mist, as Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls, has a far reaching future around the world both as a memento for millions of our visitors, and others who will enjoy Niagara Mist's subtle fragrance on its own merits as a perfume of choice."

More information about Niagara Mist Perfume will be released in August 2021, including photographs of retail placement, more description of the fragrance design concept, the latest partnerships and new Niagara business address.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands holds the Niagara Mist Marketing subsidiary and Niagara Mist Cosmetics division as described above. Winning Brands is also a progressive manufacturer of environmentally responsible cleaning solutions. In the environmental sector, Winning Brands' has announced an initiative to slash plastic bottle pollution and waste in the spray cleaner category by 95%; www.1000Plus.ca. Beyond the environmental sector, Winning Brands is adding an innovative Tech Division in Q4 2021, enjoying significant patent protection, to be announced in greater detail as the acquisition progresses. Winning Brands' Twitter account is www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 1000+ ™ Stain Remover is a trademark of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd. Niagara Mist, Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls is a trademark of Niagara Mist Cosmetics / Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd.

Contact:

Eric Lehner, CEO

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8

[email protected]

Niagara Mist / Winning Brands

92 Caplan Avenue, Suite 134

Barrie, Ontario, Canada

L4N 9J2

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657731/Promotional-Boost-for-Niagara-Falls-with-Official-Fragrance-Launch--Niagara-Mist-Perfume



