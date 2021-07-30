Logo
Leidos to Showcase Innovative Solutions and Capabilities at Sea-Air-Space 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, will showcase its innovative solutions and capabilities for U.S. naval forces during the 2021 Sea-Air-Space Exposition August 2-4 in National Harbor, MD. Sea-Air-Space brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision makers together for three days of informative educational sessions and important policy discussions.

Leidos_Global_HQ.jpg

Leidos has significantly expanded its maritime portfolio over the last two years – including acquiring Dynetics, 1901 Group and the naval architecture firm Gibbs & Cox. The acquisitions have added innovative capabilities to the company's arsenal in areas such as hypersonics, IT managed services, cloud migration, autonomy, and platform capability. Additionally, the company recently received authorization to assume full operational responsibility for the Navy's and Marine Corps' three on-shore IT networks as part of the Navy's $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract. The contract is critical to helping the Navy modernize its digital infrastructure.

"As technology continues to evolve rapidly, and adversaries become more sophisticated, our customers must also adapt to maintain a competitive offensive and defensive edge," said Nevin Carr, Leidos' Navy Strategic Account Executive. "Leidos has supported the U.S. Navy's critical programs for over 90 years. We look forward to showcasing our innovative solutions and mission support to help the Navy keep the seas safe and free."

With the U.S. Department of Defense turning to unmanned maritime autonomous platforms, the company plans to showcase Sea Hunter and Seahawk, cutting-edge autonomous vessels, and a variety of undersea solutions. Autonomous vessels are designed to operate with little human involvement, thus providing a forward-deployed and rapid-response asset for the global maritime surveillance network and other missions. Leidos experts will also highlight their newest technologies, including DevSecOps processes, Edge-to-Cloud, JADC2/Overmatch, and multi-domain ISR.

For more information, visit the Leidos conference booth #738 or www.leidos.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Jalen Drummond
(571) 992-5046
[email protected]

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH59845&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-showcase-innovative-solutions-and-capabilities-at-sea-air-space-2021-301344865.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH59845&Transmission_Id=202107300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH59845&DateId=20210730
