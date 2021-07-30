Logo
Voyager Digital Participates in Canaccord Genuity's Global Growth Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021

CSE: VYGR
OTCQX: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, will be participating in Canaccord Genuity's 41st annual Global Growth Conference, which will take place virtually August 10-12, 2021. Voyager's CEO, Steve Ehrlich, will be participating in a fireside chat on August 12, 2021 at 12 pm ET, as well as one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
To register for Steve Ehrlich's fireside chat, please visit: Voyager Webcast Registration

Voyager_Digital__Canada__Ltd__Voyager_Digital_Participates_in_Ca.jpg

For information about other investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit: Voyager Investor Relations Events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us athttps://www.investvoyager.comfor more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts

Michael Legg
Chief Communications Officer
(212) 547-8807
[email protected]

Public Relations Team
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA59122&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-participates-in-canaccord-genuitys-global-growth-conference-301344601.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA59122&Transmission_Id=202107300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA59122&DateId=20210730
