OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1st Capital Bancorp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCQX: FISB), a community bank headquartered in Monterey County in California, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1st Capital Bancorp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

1st Capital Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FISB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to be joining the OTCQX Market and look forward to the benefits this transition provides. The change from Pink market will provide our shareholders with increased visibility, transparency, and liquidity, and is consistent with our principal focus of creating long-term value for our shareholders," stated 1st Capital Bancorp CEO Sam Jimenez.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank headquartered in Monterey County. The company provides professional banking, including credit and cash management services to businesses, professionals and residents throughout California's Central Coast.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

