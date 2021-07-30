Logo
Matthew Kiang Joins EV Lithium Solutions, Inc. ("EVLS") as COO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) ( ATAO) is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Kiang has joined EVLS as its Chief Operating Officer, and also joined the Advisory Board of the parent company, Altair International Corp.

As EVLS moves forward in the development, expansion, and commercialization efforts related to our lithium battery technology and business, we believe that Mr. Kiang’s extended industry resources, as well as strategic and operational experience, will bring significant value to the company and explore more business opportunities with emerging markets. As an EMBA graduate of the Shanghai Fudan University (China) and of the Kelly School of Business at Indiana, Mr. Kiang has a working familiarity with the Asian markets and international business practices. Boasting a strong background in both the automotive and battery development spaces, Mr. Kiang spent ten years as Executive Director of Retail Network Development for Daimler Mercedes-Benz, with a focus in China-Asia Markets, and as a Sales manager for LG Korea and LG Industrial Systems.

Additionally, he has played key organizational roles with numerous companies in the EV battery and automotive spaces in Korea, China, and Malaysia, assisting companies in listing transactions on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong, as well as developing partnerships and joint ventures internationally. We firmly believe that Mr. Kiang joining the team will be of great benefit to all shareholders as well as to the future development of the company.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire and develop interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please visit the company’s website at: altairinternationalcorp.com, or contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

