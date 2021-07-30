Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: CUBIPrC) of $0.34620622 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: CUBIPrD) of $0.33278956 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.335984 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:CUBI, Financial) is a bank holding company which provides financial services through its subsidiary Customers Bank, a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $19.6 billion at June 30, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

