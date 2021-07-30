Logo
NextNav Showcases Nationwide Vertical Location Service, Pinnacle, at NENA Conference and Expo

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, the leader in next generation GPS, detailed the capabilities of its vertical geolocation network, Pinnacle, at the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA) Conference and Expo, one of the nation’s largest public safety conferences, earlier this week. At the show, Dan Hight, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav, presented on the state of Z-axis, highlighting how Pinnacle augments public-safety answering point (PSAP) and first responder operations through precise geolocation data.

Alongside panelists from NENA and Google, Hight’s session outlined the need for resilient and secure technologies that can operate in GPS-denied environments, including those caused by natural disasters, downed internet connections, and power outages, and provide life-saving geolocation intelligence to first responders in emergency situations.

“Today, more than two-thirds of first responders report that their maps and navigational databases have inaccurate information. In life-threatening situations, they are going in without the information they need,” said Hight. “There’s no reason these disparities should exist between the information that first responders need and the information that they receive to save lives. NextNav has proven that Pinnacle is ready and able to deliver precise, resilient vertical location data and services across the nation to make the life-saving work of first responders safer and more effective.”

NextNav’s Pinnacle network delivers floor-level altitude measurements, exceeding the FCC mandate for three-meter accuracy, across over 4,400 U.S. cities and towns. Through Pinnacle, PSAPs and first responders can be equipped with precise location and altitude intelligence on emergency dialers, minimizing emergency response times and maximizing situational awareness, especially in urban environments where 84% of the U.S. population lives.

NextNav has continuously partnered across the telecommunications and public safety industries to provide critical intelligence to PSAPs and first responders. Recently, the company was selected by FirstNet, Built with AT&T to provide highly accurate altitude capabilities for first responders. Additionally, Intrepid Networks integrated NextNav into its Response for FirstNet® application to bring vertical location to public safety. In March, the company continued its expansion across the public safety industry, partnering with 3AM Innovations to integrate Pinnacle into the patented Florian platform to improve first responder safety and emergency response outcomes.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ( TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Contact

Chelsea Hoedl
LaunchSquad for NextNav
[email protected]

Whit Clay / Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
[email protected] / [email protected]

