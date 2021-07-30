GCM Grosvenor to Present at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, GCM Grosvenor’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website.



For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for twelve months following the presentation.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $65 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

