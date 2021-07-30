Genuine Parts Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that members of its leadership team will present virtually at the following investor conferences in the month of August:

Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 3 rd at 2:00 p.m. ET

at Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on August 24 th at 8:40 a.m. ET

Interested parties can access live webcasts of the fireside chats on the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcasts will be available after each event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

