Hyundai Shares in the #BecauseFútbol Passion with Presenting Sponsorship of Univision's Sábado Futbolero

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyundai Shares in the #BecauseFútbol Passion with Presenting Sponsorship of Univision's Sábado Futbolero

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Three Spanish-Language 30-Second TV Spots Comically Showcase Fan Rivalries

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 30, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has teamed with Univision as the new presenting sponsor of Sábado Futbolero (Saturday Soccer). Hispanic Americans are a pivotal force in soccer's growing influence throughout the U.S., and the campaign, #BecauseFútbol, features three new Spanish-language TV spots. The campaign highlights the fan rivalry between Chivas and Cruz Azul of Liga MX, the most-watched club soccer competition in the U.S. The sponsorship and new ads kick off on Saturday, July 31 for the start of the 2021 Torneo Apertura.

LEMONADE_STILL_1.jpg

"#BecauseFútbol perfectly describes the acts of fandom inspired by Mexico's top sports league," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We wanted to join in that spirit with a campaign that entertains fans and connects with Hispanic audiences each week on Univision's broadcast."

"We are thrilled to work with a partner in Hyundai that recognizes and shares the passion our audience has for soccer," said Dan Riess, executive vice president, Chief Growth Officer at Univision. "From strategy to creative to content to social, Hyundai tapped into our full suite of in-house capabilities to serve as a true end-to-end solution, helping to create a campaign that connects with our fanáticos."

The new Hyundai TV spots, directed by Argentine Martin Kalina of Pulse Films and edited by Kyle Brown of Exile, include:

  • Asado: You're never safe at a BBQ with rival fans
  • Abuela: Fan passion remains no matter your age
  • Lemonade: Even lemonade stands get in on the game's biggest rivalries

During the Sábado Futbolero broadcast, Hyundai will also have a custom opening sequence that was developed in collaboration with Univision, logo placements on various graphics and in-game virtual ads. The integrated campaign will include custom social content and a call to action for fans to share their club passion. #BecauseFútbol was conceived and executed by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA59835&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-shares-in-the-becausefutbol-passion-with-presenting-sponsorship-of-univisions-sabado-futbolero-301344918.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA59835&Transmission_Id=202107300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA59835&DateId=20210730
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment