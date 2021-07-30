Media Advisory - CAE's FY2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2022 first quarter financial results conference call

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Media Advisory - CAE's FY2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2022 first quarter financial results conference call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Representatives of the media, shareholders and financial analysts, are invited to attend CAE's 2021 annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Wednesday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review the activities of fiscal year 2021 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021. A conference all specific to CAE's FY2022 first quarter financial results conference call will be held at 1:30 pm ET.

i. CAE's FY2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Who:

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer


Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer



When:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET



Where:

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via a live webcast available at: cae.com/investors/or at https://web.lumiagm.com/435570391The webcast will be archived following the event.



Media availability: Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer will be available to answer questions from the media following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Members of the media can dial in at +1 416 620 9188 or 800 926 4425.

ii. FY2022 first quarter financial results

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2022 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance.

Management will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

Who:

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer


Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer


Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations



What:

CAE's FY2022 Q1 financial results



When:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast:

The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/

Conference call:

Country

Phone Number

NORTH AMERICA

877 586 3392

CANADA

+1 416 981 9024

AUSTRALIA

1800507915

BELGIUM

080077657

FRANCE

0800919393

GERMANY

08001816101

NETHERLANDS

08000222280

SINGAPORE

8001012594

UNITED KINGDOM

08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21996289#

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

favicon.png?sn=MO56640&sd=2021-07-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---caes-fy2021-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-fy2022-first-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-301344866.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO56640&Transmission_Id=202107300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO56640&DateId=20210730
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment