Media Advisory - CAE's FY2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2022 first quarter financial results conference call

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Representatives of the media, shareholders and financial analysts, are invited to attend CAE's 2021 annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Wednesday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review the activities of fiscal year 2021 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021. A conference all specific to CAE's FY2022 first quarter financial results conference call will be held at 1:30 pm ET.

i. CAE's FY2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer



When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET



Where: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via a live webcast available at: cae.com/investors/or at https://web.lumiagm.com/435570391The webcast will be archived following the event.



Media availability: Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer will be available to answer questions from the media following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Members of the media can dial in at +1 416 620 9188 or 800 926 4425.

ii. FY2022 first quarter financial results

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2022 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance.

Management will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations



What: CAE's FY2022 Q1 financial results



When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/

Conference call:

Country Phone Number NORTH AMERICA 877 586 3392 CANADA +1 416 981 9024 AUSTRALIA 1800507915 BELGIUM 080077657 FRANCE 0800919393 GERMANY 08001816101 NETHERLANDS 08000222280 SINGAPORE 8001012594 UNITED KINGDOM 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21996289#

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

