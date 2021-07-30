Logo
Alteryx becomes Elite partner in the Snowflake Partner Network to Further Accelerate Analytics and Data Science Automation for Global Organizations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alteryx retail and consumer packaged goods analytics solutions on Snowflake showcased during recent Snowflake Forum

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced the company has achieved Elite Technology Partner status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Alteryx accelerates value from Snowflake, Data Cloud Company to business users by providing unified analytics automation for knowledge workers across an organization.

Alteryx_Logo.jpg

With Snowflake Elite status, hundreds of joint customers trust that Alteryx's integration with Snowflake helps achieve unified data prep, analytics, data science and analytic automation all on one platform. In addition to Alteryx's deep technical integration with Snowflake-Ready Technology validation for both bulk data movement and in-database processing, the partnership presents a strong ecosystem of channel partners and trained users to support analytic automation.

"The achievement of Elite Technology Partner status reflects Alteryx's continued commitment to the Snowflake partnership," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Together, Alteryx and Snowflake present a best-of-breed, modern analytics stack to align with the growing customer adoption and the momentum of our combined ecosystem."

With a continued global skills shortage, companies are facing a heightened need to upskill workers to extract more value from their data. Alteryx and Snowflake enable a broad ecosystem of upskilled knowledge workers and system integrators with pre-built solutions and templates for organizations to get started quickly and ultimately find and hire talent.

"We are excited to achieve Elite status as we continue to see more customers run Alteryx automated analytics and data science on Snowflake," said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, ISV & global partner ecosystem, Alteryx. "Our expanded partnership that includes Snowflake Partner Connect and Snowpark delivers exceptional ease-of-use for business users and citizen data scientists with a single integrated solution for high-performance analytics and machine learning.

More information about the Snowflake Partner Network (https://spn.snowflake.com/s/welcome) and the partnership can be found, here: www.alteryx.com/snowflake

See Alteryx solutions in action at the Snowflake Retail and CPG Data Analytics Forum

Get Alteryx's Starter Kit for Snowflake, here: https://www.alteryx.com/starter-kit/snowflake

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA™). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA59849&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-becomes-elite-partner-in-the-snowflake-partner-network-to-further-accelerate-analytics-and-data-science-automation-for-global-organizations-301344980.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

