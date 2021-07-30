Alteryx becomes Elite partner in the Snowflake Partner Network to Further Accelerate Analytics and Data Science Automation for Global Organizations

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced the company has achieved Elite Technology Partner status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Alteryx accelerates value from Snowflake, Data Cloud Company to business users by providing unified analytics automation for knowledge workers across an organization.

With Snowflake Elite status, hundreds of joint customers trust that Alteryx's integration with Snowflake helps achieve unified data prep, analytics, data science and analytic automation all on one platform. In addition to Alteryx's deep technical integration with Snowflake-Ready Technology validation for both bulk data movement and in-database processing, the partnership presents a strong ecosystem of channel partners and trained users to support analytic automation.

"The achievement of Elite Technology Partner status reflects Alteryx's continued commitment to the Snowflake partnership," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Together, Alteryx and Snowflake present a best-of-breed, modern analytics stack to align with the growing customer adoption and the momentum of our combined ecosystem."

With a continued global skills shortage, companies are facing a heightened need to upskill workers to extract more value from their data. Alteryx and Snowflake enable a broad ecosystem of upskilled knowledge workers and system integrators with pre-built solutions and templates for organizations to get started quickly and ultimately find and hire talent.

"We are excited to achieve Elite status as we continue to see more customers run Alteryx automated analytics and data science on Snowflake," said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, ISV & global partner ecosystem, Alteryx. "Our expanded partnership that includes Snowflake Partner Connect and Snowpark delivers exceptional ease-of-use for business users and citizen data scientists with a single integrated solution for high-performance analytics and machine learning.

