Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). As of 2021Q2, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) owns 5 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,780 shares, 85.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 5,000 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 5,250 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,200 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,600 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.71%. The holding were 33,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.