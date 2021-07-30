Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Signet Jewelers, Check Point Software Technologies, Merck Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sabre Corp

New Purchases: OGN,

OGN, Added Positions: SIG, CHKP, MRK, RCL, YUMC,

SIG, CHKP, MRK, RCL, YUMC, Reduced Positions: XOM, RTX, PG, CSCO, ORCL, OTIS, VTRS,

XOM, RTX, PG, CSCO, ORCL, OTIS, VTRS, Sold Out: CTSH, RL, SABR, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Signet Jewelers, Check Point Software Technologies, Merck Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Organon, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sabre Corp, Visa Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2021Q2, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 91 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,100 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,250 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,575 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 229,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $125.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.35%. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Wesleyan Assurance Society still held 5,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.