Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Signet Jewelers, Check Point Software Technologies, Merck Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sabre Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wesleyan Assurance Society (Current Portfolio) buys Signet Jewelers, Check Point Software Technologies, Merck Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Organon, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sabre Corp, Visa Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2021Q2, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 91 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wesleyan Assurance Society's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesleyan+assurance+society/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wesleyan Assurance Society
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,100 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,250 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,575 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 229,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $125.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Reduced: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.35%. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Wesleyan Assurance Society still held 5,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wesleyan Assurance Society. Also check out:

1. Wesleyan Assurance Society's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wesleyan Assurance Society's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wesleyan Assurance Society's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wesleyan Assurance Society keeps buying
