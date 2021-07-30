Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Credicorp, Progressive Corp, Autohome Inc, Sells Waters Corp, CAE Inc, PPL Corp

New Purchases: SABR, PAX, AEIS, FORM, COHU, UMPQ, WTFC,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Credicorp, Progressive Corp, Autohome Inc, Sabre Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Waters Corp, CAE Inc, PPL Corp, Synchrony Financial, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. As of 2021Q2, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owns 123 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,860,139 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,167,372 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 3,538,548 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.43% Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 1,815,327 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.32% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 9,777,012 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.23%

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,757,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 337,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 92,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 155,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 98.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $120.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,815,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 114.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,282,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,538,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,190,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Centene Corp by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,467,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,141,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in Waters Corp by 92.4%. The sale prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $391.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 16,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in CAE Inc by 50.37%. The sale prices were between $28.49 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 820,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in PPL Corp by 99.26%. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 7,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 896,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in ABB Ltd by 33.66%. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 585,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.