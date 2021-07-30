Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Credicorp, Progressive Corp, Autohome Inc, Sells Waters Corp, CAE Inc, PPL Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Credicorp, Progressive Corp, Autohome Inc, Sells Waters Corp, CAE Inc, PPL Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Mondrian Investment Partners LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Credicorp, Progressive Corp, Autohome Inc, Sabre Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Waters Corp, CAE Inc, PPL Corp, Synchrony Financial, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. As of 2021Q2, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owns 123 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mondrian+investment+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,860,139 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,167,372 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 3,538,548 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.43%
  4. Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 1,815,327 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.32%
  5. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 9,777,012 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.23%
New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,757,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 337,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 92,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 155,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 98.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $120.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,815,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 114.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,282,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,538,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,190,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Centene Corp by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,467,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,141,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Reduced: Waters Corp (WAT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in Waters Corp by 92.4%. The sale prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $391.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 16,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CAE Inc (CAE)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in CAE Inc by 50.37%. The sale prices were between $28.49 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 820,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PPL Corp (PPL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in PPL Corp by 99.26%. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 7,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 896,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced to a holding in ABB Ltd by 33.66%. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD still held 585,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. Also check out:

1. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mondrian Investment Partners LTD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider