AGCO to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (

NYSE:AGCO, Financial), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 3, 2021. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 11:30 a.m. E.D.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcocorp.com%2Fcompany%2Finvestors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterward.

About AGCO

AGCO (

NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210730005091r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005091/en/

