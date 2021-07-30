Logo
XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the "Go Give One" Campaign by the World Health Organization Foundation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

XpresSpa Group will be matching up to $100,000 donations for the campaign, which enables the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced their partnership with the “Go Give One” campaign, created by the WHO Foundation, which is dedicated to funding COVID-19 vaccines worldwide in the fight to reduce the growing vaccine equity gap. The Company will match customer donations up to $100,000.

“Go Give One” was established to develop new ways for individuals and businesses to invest in the health of our collective world. With a small number of rich countries rolling out the majority of COVID-19 vaccine doses, many countries are being left behind and unable to vaccinate their populations. “Go Give One” is a COVID-19 fundraising campaign without borders. It calls on everyone who can participate and play their part in helping to vaccinate the world.

“We are honored to have been selected to partner and support this incredible campaign in the fight against COVID-19 for those in lower-income countries lacking access to critical vaccinations,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Over the last year, XpresSpa Group has become a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screenings and testing across the U.S. through our XpresCheck brand. Our investment in the health and wellness of our customers has opened up the door for this meaningful partnership, which we hope to continue to grow in the future.”

“Go Give One” allows people anywhere in the world to fund Gavi COVAX AMC directly. Gavi COVAX AMC funds COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries, helping protect those who need vaccines the most.

"The ‘Go Give One’ campaign is working with global and national businesses and encouraging others to join in a variety of ways, including activating their employees and customers to give, and offering to match these donations. We're calling on individuals to help end the pandemic, together making sure we get vaccines to everyone everywhere,” said Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation.

The campaign reflects how COVID-19 has been experienced at a local level while also providing a global solution that we can all share in and benefit from. Starting at $5, individual donations can now directly fund vaccines for the world to help end the pandemic, making sure vaccines are made equally available.

For more information about the campaign or to donate, visit gogiveone.org.

About WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent grant-making organization based in Geneva, Switzerland that finds and funds catalytic initiatives to improve world health. A force for collective solutions to enhance governmental responses with the private sector, individual donors, global health community and the public. The Foundation’s unique approach to funding high impact initiatives and advancing innovative strategies supports the World Health Organization to strengthen the global health ecosystem.

About COVAX and the COVAX AMC

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. It is co-led by GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), alongside key delivery partner UNICEF. Through Gavi’s innovative financing instrument, the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), 92 lower-income economies will receive access to donor-funded COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX at the same time as 98 higher-income, self-financing countries receive their doses.

For more information on One World Protected, the fundraising campaign of the Gavi COVAX AMC click here. More information at COVAX and COVAX AMC.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness company that provides on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.
To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.
To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care
Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck
Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Investor Relations:
ICR
Raphael Gross
[email protected]
(203) 682-8253

Media:
Julie Ferguson
[email protected]
(312) 385-0098

