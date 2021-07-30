Logo
FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (

FPAY, Financial) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, August 10th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date:Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers:877-407-3944
International callers:412-902-0038

Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/46043/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
[email protected]

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

FlexShopper Inc.

ti?nf=ODI5MDA5OCM0MzIzODgxIzIwMTk1NzE=
bbb09e8d-49e5-45c9-a037-a51fa201d20b

