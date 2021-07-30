Logo
4Front Ventures Corp. Announces Updates to Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 30, 2021

PHOENIX, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -4Front Ventures Corp.(CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the planned stepping down of 4Front Co-Founder and President of Mission Dispensaries Kris Krane, effective immediately, after nearly 11 years of distinguished service with the Company.

4Front_4Front_Ventures_Corp__Announces_Updates_to_Leadership_Tea.jpg

The transition of Mr. Krane's responsibilities in his capacity as president of Mission Dispensaries has been underway for months, and he will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company. 4Front has no immediate plans to fill the president of Mission Dispensaries position and will seek to fill the vacated role at the appropriate time.

4Front's Chief Executive Officer Leo Gontmakher commented, "Kris has been an invaluable leader not only at our Company and in its formation, success and development, but also in our collective efforts to advance the cannabis industry, the legalization movement and sound regulatory policies. As a frequent speaker at cannabis industry conferences and events around the world, Kris' work to reform our nation's misguided drug and marijuana laws, first as the associate director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), and then as executive director of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, have helped shape the future of the sector and drug policy reforms for the better. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions to our Company, look forward to working with him in his strategic advisory role, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

"In the last 11 years, we went from a few people in a room with an idea, to building a national, vertically integrated cannabis operator with operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington," said Kris Krane, 4Front Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have played an instrumental role in 4Front's journey to become the premier provider of value-driven, quality cannabis products. More than a decade later, the Company has built a strong reputation for high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, manufacturing, distribution and retail operations. Most importantly, I am proud of the way we have conducted our business, always staying conscious of the role we play in the broader movement to end cannabis prohibition."

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ and https://missiondispensaries.com/.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.
4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 2,000 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, statements regarding when or if transactions will close or if/when required conditions to closing are attained, the impact of the transactions on the business of 4Front and other statements regarding future developments of the business. Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on satisfying closing conditions, [obtaining regulatory approvals]; and engagement in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

favicon.png?sn=TO60194&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-corp-announces-updates-to-leadership-team-301345156.html

SOURCE 4Front

