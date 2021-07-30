Archer-daniels Midland Co (ADM) President & CEO Juan R Luciano Bought $999,677 of Shares

President & CEO of Archer-daniels Midland Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Juan R Luciano (insider trades) bought 16,790 shares of ADM on 07/29/2021 at an average price of $59.54 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $999,677.
