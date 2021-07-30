azValor Asset Management Buys Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, Acerinox SA, Melia Hotels International SA, Sells Euskaltel SA, Cementos Molins SA, Zegona Communications PLC

New Purchases: U.UN, ACX, LDA, YCA,

Investment company azValor Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, Acerinox SA, Melia Hotels International SA, Zardoya Otis SA, Altri SGPS SA, sells Euskaltel SA, Cementos Molins SA, Zegona Communications PLC, Codere SA, Applus Services SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, azValor Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, azValor Asset Management owns 23 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tubacex SA (TUB) - 3,393,674 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE) - 388,097 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP) - 430,944 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Elecnor SA (ENO) - 357,235 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Miquel y Costas & Miquel SA (MCM) - 162,225 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 182,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Acerinox SA. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 82,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Linea Directa Aseguradora SA. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.724000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 182,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Yellow Cake PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.41 and $2.81, with an estimated average price of $2.62. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 58,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Melia Hotels International SA by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.19, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 298,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Zardoya Otis SA by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 386,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Altri SGPS SA by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 361,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Mapfre SA by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $1.93, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 599,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Grifols SA by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Obrascon Huarte Lain SA by 65.24%. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $0.73, with an estimated average price of $0.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.596000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 522,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Euskaltel SA. The sale prices were between $10.92 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $11.04.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Cementos Molins SA. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $8.49.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Zegona Communications PLC. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.4.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Codere SA. The sale prices were between $0.55 and $1.31, with an estimated average price of $0.93.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Applus Services SA. The sale prices were between $8.23 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.68.