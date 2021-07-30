azValor Asset Management Buys Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, Acerinox SA, Melia Hotels International SA, Sells Euskaltel SA, Cementos Molins SA, Zegona Communications PLC

- New Purchases: U.UN, ACX, LDA, YCA,
- Added Positions: MEL, ZOT, ALTR, MAP, GALP, CASH, GRF.P, REP, OHLA, MCM,
- Reduced Positions: PSG, SEM, LOG, NVG,
- Sold Out: EKT, CMO, ZEG, CDR, APPS,
- Tubacex SA (TUB) - 3,393,674 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE) - 388,097 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP) - 430,944 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
- Elecnor SA (ENO) - 357,235 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio.
- Miquel y Costas & Miquel SA (MCM) - 162,225 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 182,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acerinox SA (ACX)
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Acerinox SA. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 82,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Linea Directa Aseguradora SA (LDA)
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Linea Directa Aseguradora SA. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.724000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 182,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Yellow Cake PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.41 and $2.81, with an estimated average price of $2.62. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 58,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Melia Hotels International SA (MEL)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Melia Hotels International SA by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.19, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 298,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zardoya Otis SA (ZOT)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Zardoya Otis SA by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 386,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altri SGPS SA (ALTR)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Altri SGPS SA by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 361,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mapfre SA (MAP)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Mapfre SA by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $1.93, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 599,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grifols SA (GRF.P)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Grifols SA by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (OHLA)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Obrascon Huarte Lain SA by 65.24%. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $0.73, with an estimated average price of $0.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.596000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 522,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Euskaltel SA (EKT)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Euskaltel SA. The sale prices were between $10.92 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $11.04.Sold Out: Cementos Molins SA (CMO)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Cementos Molins SA. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $8.49.Sold Out: Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Zegona Communications PLC. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.4.Sold Out: Codere SA (CDR)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Codere SA. The sale prices were between $0.55 and $1.31, with an estimated average price of $0.93.Sold Out: Applus Services SA (APPS)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Applus Services SA. The sale prices were between $8.23 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.68.
