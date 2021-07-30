Logo
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owns 666 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearview+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 457,352 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 108,095 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 177,167 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 170,335 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 99,153 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.47%
New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.273000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 170,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 91,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 54,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.129200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 76,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 63,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 26,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 138.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 670.91%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 182.71%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.842400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 79.03%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 7,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.87%. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.206700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 18,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 94.18%. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 49.51%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.453400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 8,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8%. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 90,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 34%. The sale prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 21,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
