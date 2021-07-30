Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H,

- New Purchases: SCHJ, XSOE, IUSB, FALN, COMT, IXG, SRLN, WIZ, FMHI, IGHG, JEPI, SWAN, EINC, QTUM, DIVO, NVO, SPLB, SMMU, PFM, BOCT, PRU, ARE, RVNU, EPRF, FDLO, FAAR, HAS, ETH, SPAB, PDP, FMF, MRVL, ROBT, RWL, APPH, CHPT, CHPT, BEEM, NVVE, CCIV, TGLS, UFPI, SYN, IYLD, MET, CMI, CEVA, WMB, CAT, NOBL, SIX, ADS, PAWZ, PAVE, HDMV, SCHI, VYMI, IHF, TDY, TITN, HEXO, FXD, PHM, QGEN, STLD, CRNT, TMST, PDBC, IDA, KOPN, EEM, LPX, EXK, FEMB, ULTA, LL, UAA, SPYC, WTMF, ZG, LAZR, FNY, TPGY, DCRB, XM, SNUG, RBLX, HDRO, CPNG, CAN, HNDL, AMOM, SFM, FMO, GNR, PCH, WELL, DSTL, DRIV, ROKT, EAGG,
- Added Positions: VRP, EFV, VYM, SUSB, GOVT, SCHD, STIP, SHYG, SCHA, DGRW, XLE, SPLV, AOK, MTUM, MBB, IBM, KO, AOM, SCHP, QQEW, LEG, USB, KEY, XLP, SPSB, USHY, MUNI, FITB, MPLX, ABBV, JPM, MS, VLUE, LOW, DUK, DLR, FB, SPHD, IP, TXN, PFE, BMY, O, AAPL, SPY, ALL, TIP, PEP, FIXD, HD, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, NET, LLY, JKI, COP, PM, DE, CCI, DIS, JKE, HPE, HIO, AB, TFC, SNY, BLNK, FEN, LW, IPAC, F, LUMN, WY, DTE, FRT, SCHV, LIT, CRNC, IWS, RGR, AFL, FEM, SWBI, PWR, EIX, HYS, OPEN, HSY, VUG, IGD, PKG, AVGO, FEP, ENB, EDD, HYLS, T, OKE, PFF, LMT, SHLX, GAB, GGT, GUT, NRG, JNK, TUR, GOLD, CDNS, XOM, U, TDOC, LITE, UMPQ,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, VNLA, IHI, FTEC, SPTS, IGLB, SPIB, SHY, IVV, VCSH, ESGU, BOND, NEAR, LQD, USFR, ESGE, IWD, RODM, IEFA, SHV, SIZE, SHM, VGSH, EFG, USMV, IXN, SPTL, QUAL, IEF, ACWI, IJR, VZ, WVVI, DOW, MMIN, IGIB, EMB, AGZ, MSFT, AEP, CSCO, IYG, AMGN, TLT, FBND, SHOP, AMZN, VRTX, GBIL, SCHO, BAB, VMBS, STAG, IEMG, LGLV, STOR, VIAC, COST, DSI, MA, PENN, FDX, AYX, SUSC, FISV, STZ, RSP, EA, V, HPQ, OCUL, IJK, NUE, MO, ITM, CC, FTC, NVCR, SQ, DG, CLX, PBCT, ESGD, TTD, ACB, EDC, BHTG, SO, EWZ, TSLA, ED, TER, IWM, TSCO, MCHI, GREK, INDA, ITOT, GD, EWW, GE, CRM, GOOG, FDN, BEN, X, IEUR, CGC, BABA, BUD, DY, QRVO, CIBR, EIS,
- Sold Out: IVOL, RF, CAH, FLIR, ELP, SILV, SKLZ, REGN, IPHI, TLRY, TLRY, MYRG, M, SAM, NVTA, BOX, EEFT, IJS, DRI, HRL, AMC, PRSP, OC, NEBC, EWC, BLUE, MNKKQ, ALXN, ATCX,
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 457,352 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 108,095 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 177,167 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 170,335 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 99,153 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.47%
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.273000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 170,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 91,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 54,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.129200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 76,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 63,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 26,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 138.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 670.91%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 182.71%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.842400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 79.03%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 7,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.87%. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.206700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 18,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 94.18%. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 49.51%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.453400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 8,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8%. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 90,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 34%. The sale prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC still held 21,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.
