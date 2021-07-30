Logo
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Cemex SAB de CV, Sells Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos (Current Portfolio) buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Cemex SAB de CV, Gerdau SA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Telecom Argentina SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos. As of 2021Q2, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owns 41 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneda+s.a.+administradora+general+de+fondos/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos
  1. Vale SA (VALE) - 1,926,822 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.25%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 23,578 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  3. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 1,317,233 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.64%
  4. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 1,470,150 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) - 1,209,832 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 1,209,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,395,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,056,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 88.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,317,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Telecom Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.28.

Sold Out: BanColombia SA (CIB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in BanColombia SA. The sale prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87.

Sold Out: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.39.

Sold Out: Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Grupo Supervielle SA. The sale prices were between $1.67 and $2.38, with an estimated average price of $1.94.

Sold Out: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $5.71, with an estimated average price of $4.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos. Also check out:

1. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos keeps buying

