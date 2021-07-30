Capital Management Corp Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells InterDigital Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, B&G Foods Inc

New Purchases: KL, SAMG, JMST, PBI, TREC, DCOM, ESGV, DGRE, DGRS, EUDG, MMC, PEP, VFH,

KL, SAMG, JMST, PBI, TREC, DCOM, ESGV, DGRE, DGRS, EUDG, MMC, PEP, VFH, Added Positions: SVC, MC, MHH, DISCK, JBSS, EXEL, WETF, CARR, TESS, DGS, MA, TOL, AMGN, MO, JPST,

SVC, MC, MHH, DISCK, JBSS, EXEL, WETF, CARR, TESS, DGS, MA, TOL, AMGN, MO, JPST, Reduced Positions: IDCC, IPG, BGS, CAG, PRU, T, GS, GILD, PBCT, OKE, SBGI, NWL, ANIK, ACU, GHL, UPS, KMI, PVG, QCOM, BMY, LTHM, V, PFG, GOOGL, WBA, QQQ, ENS, AAPL,

IDCC, IPG, BGS, CAG, PRU, T, GS, GILD, PBCT, OKE, SBGI, NWL, ANIK, ACU, GHL, UPS, KMI, PVG, QCOM, BMY, LTHM, V, PFG, GOOGL, WBA, QQQ, ENS, AAPL, Sold Out: KSS, DAL, WEC,

Investment company Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Pitney Bowes Inc, Service Properties Trust, sells InterDigital Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, B&G Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Corp . As of 2021Q2, Capital Management Corp owns 82 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 370,355 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4% John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) - 228,886 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45% Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,290,550 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 266,357 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 529,358 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.36%

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 421,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 696,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 130,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 668,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Trecora Resources. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 433,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 67,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,051,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.449800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 288,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Mastech Digital Inc by 119.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 368,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 220,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 408,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Investments Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,523,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.