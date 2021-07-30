Capital Management Corp Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells InterDigital Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, B&G Foods Inc

- New Purchases: KL, SAMG, JMST, PBI, TREC, DCOM, ESGV, DGRE, DGRS, EUDG, MMC, PEP, VFH,
- Added Positions: SVC, MC, MHH, DISCK, JBSS, EXEL, WETF, CARR, TESS, DGS, MA, TOL, AMGN, MO, JPST,
- Reduced Positions: IDCC, IPG, BGS, CAG, PRU, T, GS, GILD, PBCT, OKE, SBGI, NWL, ANIK, ACU, GHL, UPS, KMI, PVG, QCOM, BMY, LTHM, V, PFG, GOOGL, WBA, QQQ, ENS, AAPL,
- Sold Out: KSS, DAL, WEC,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 370,355 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4%
- John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) - 228,886 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45%
- Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,290,550 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 266,357 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 529,358 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.36%
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 421,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 696,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 130,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 668,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trecora Resources (TREC)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Trecora Resources. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 433,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 67,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,051,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moelis & Co (MC)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.449800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 288,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastech Digital Inc (MHH)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Mastech Digital Inc by 119.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 368,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 220,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 408,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF)
Capital Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Investments Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,523,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP .
1. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
