Martin Investment Management, LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vimeo Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp

Winnetka, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vimeo Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, ASML Holding NV, NVIDIA Corp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Martin Investment Management, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Novartis AG (NVS) - 268,569 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 343,232 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,802 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 223,883 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% SAP SE (SAP) - 153,963 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.238200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 80,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $760.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.