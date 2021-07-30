Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: SPYV, MDYV, JJE, EWH, DFAC, ASXC, RCD, NUE, WM, RGI, CRIS, HBAN, MDU, ES, PAAS, MA, CVII.U, COIN, DBO, DGRO, IVE, RHS, RYU, VONG, CB, LNT, ATO, BCRX, BG, CMS, CMCL, CNP, WINT, IRM, JNPR, KBH, LOGI, MAR, MSTR, MT, NEOG, NYCB, NSC, SPG, SPWR, RVT, BLE, FMO, VMW, BEP, 3N7A, JKS, MARA, NRZ, SFM, RUN, AGR, BOMN, HUT, BTBT, BE, BITF, PTON, CHPT, CHPT, MMQ, REAX, 4LRA, FSR, VACQ, NGAC, LAZR, AFRM, SHLS, SANA, CPNG, SNCY, ARVL, GTX, OTLY, OGN, VMEO, SOFI, SOFI, DIDI, MMAT, ACVF, ARKF, ARKQ, BIB, BLCN, BSCP, CATH, CPER, FENY, FNCL, FREL, GUSH, HDGE, IGOV, JNUG, KRBN, MLPA, PDP, PLTM, QID, QQQJ, SPXS, SPXU, UNL, USO, VXX, WBIY, XSOE,
- Added Positions: EWY, SCHC, EWA, XLF, SCHM, EWG, HYMB, SCHP, SCHO, PSK, PHYS, PSLV, T, VZ, BRK.B, JPST, WTRG, USB, BABA, DVYE, ALL, GOLD, BMY, CVX, COST, CRESY, D, DUK, ENB, EXPD, MDLZ, MCD, NEM, NVAX, PG, WEC, PBA, TSLA, GM, ABBV, FPI, CCIV, ABNB, SCHE, VO, VUG, ACN, RIOT, COP, EXPE, XOM, FMC, GIS, GILD, INTC, JNJ, KMB, KR, LOW, MRK, PAA, TSM, TER, TSCO, UNH, VTR, WAFD, WFC, UVE, GGN, HTGC, NEPT, UUUU, KNDI, IRDM, PSX, SBSW, EKSO, OGI, HUBS, GER, SILV, SQ, TLRY, TLRY, DAVA, DOW, SNDL, PLTR, QS, EMLC, FXY, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, ITOT, QQQ, TIP, URA, USD, VB, VDE, VNQ, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: SLYV, SCHA, XLY, XLK, CWB, SLYG, XLB, EWZ, XLE, GXC, SCHF, GNR, SPYG, AGG, AAPL, LUV, SCHR, MRNA, IVV, FTV, IJH, IAU, PFE, AMC, CORP, SPTL, EME, FFIV, VEA, SPY, NVDA, SLV, ORCL, CSCO, DOCU, VOT, VWO, VTI, DELL, NET, SKLZ, PYPL, BND, BNDX, SAND, VBK, USMV, IXUS, SILJ, SCHG, SCHX, INO, BB, QCOM, PTR, JWN, NOK, NKE, MU, MET, MKC, JPM, RCL, HL, GME, F, EA, COLB, KO, CCL, ALK, AMD, IIM, OR, CGC, MMX, ATVI, EXPI, KL, AG, UEC, BGS, DAL, QRVO, EBAY, DIS, WMT, UAL, TTWO, TRV, WPM, SA, CRM,
- Sold Out: SHY, ICHR, XLV, VCIT, TCF, NOBL, 2TX, SLQT, PRSP, BPMP, KTB, IDYA, IAC, BSV, EMB, FPE, HYLB, MBB, VIGI, VONE, VSS, VYM, MFT, BHP, BNS, STZ, EXC, ISRG, MMC, SO, VFC, CROX, VMD, COOP, NCLH, TRVN, BZUN, PPBT, SOS, ACLS, M44,
For the details of Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tradewinds+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 247,412 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 931,242 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 457,375 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35%
- SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 627,427 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64%
- iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 281,053 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39709.21%
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 649,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 373,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (JJE)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.940600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 186,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 219,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.342300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39709.21%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 281,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46159.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 618,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45547.56%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 981,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 490219.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 652,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 60.03%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 315,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9236.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 219,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.61 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $55.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment