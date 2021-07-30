Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: SPYV, MDYV, JJE, EWH, DFAC, ASXC, RCD, NUE, WM, RGI, CRIS, HBAN, MDU, ES, PAAS, MA, CVII.U, COIN, DBO, DGRO, IVE, RHS, RYU, VONG, CB, LNT, ATO, BCRX, BG, CMS, CMCL, CNP, WINT, IRM, JNPR, KBH, LOGI, MAR, MSTR, MT, NEOG, NYCB, NSC, SPG, SPWR, RVT, BLE, FMO, VMW, BEP, 3N7A, JKS, MARA, NRZ, SFM, RUN, AGR, BOMN, HUT, BTBT, BE, BITF, PTON, CHPT, CHPT, MMQ, REAX, 4LRA, FSR, VACQ, NGAC, LAZR, AFRM, SHLS, SANA, CPNG, SNCY, ARVL, GTX, OTLY, OGN, VMEO, SOFI, SOFI, DIDI, MMAT, ACVF, ARKF, ARKQ, BIB, BLCN, BSCP, CATH, CPER, FENY, FNCL, FREL, GUSH, HDGE, IGOV, JNUG, KRBN, MLPA, PDP, PLTM, QID, QQQJ, SPXS, SPXU, UNL, USO, VXX, WBIY, XSOE,

SPYV, MDYV, JJE, EWH, DFAC, ASXC, RCD, NUE, WM, RGI, CRIS, HBAN, MDU, ES, PAAS, MA, CVII.U, COIN, DBO, DGRO, IVE, RHS, RYU, VONG, CB, LNT, ATO, BCRX, BG, CMS, CMCL, CNP, WINT, IRM, JNPR, KBH, LOGI, MAR, MSTR, MT, NEOG, NYCB, NSC, SPG, SPWR, RVT, BLE, FMO, VMW, BEP, 3N7A, JKS, MARA, NRZ, SFM, RUN, AGR, BOMN, HUT, BTBT, BE, BITF, PTON, CHPT, CHPT, MMQ, REAX, 4LRA, FSR, VACQ, NGAC, LAZR, AFRM, SHLS, SANA, CPNG, SNCY, ARVL, GTX, OTLY, OGN, VMEO, SOFI, SOFI, DIDI, MMAT, ACVF, ARKF, ARKQ, BIB, BLCN, BSCP, CATH, CPER, FENY, FNCL, FREL, GUSH, HDGE, IGOV, JNUG, KRBN, MLPA, PDP, PLTM, QID, QQQJ, SPXS, SPXU, UNL, USO, VXX, WBIY, XSOE, Added Positions: EWY, SCHC, EWA, XLF, SCHM, EWG, HYMB, SCHP, SCHO, PSK, PHYS, PSLV, T, VZ, BRK.B, JPST, WTRG, USB, BABA, DVYE, ALL, GOLD, BMY, CVX, COST, CRESY, D, DUK, ENB, EXPD, MDLZ, MCD, NEM, NVAX, PG, WEC, PBA, TSLA, GM, ABBV, FPI, CCIV, ABNB, SCHE, VO, VUG, ACN, RIOT, COP, EXPE, XOM, FMC, GIS, GILD, INTC, JNJ, KMB, KR, LOW, MRK, PAA, TSM, TER, TSCO, UNH, VTR, WAFD, WFC, UVE, GGN, HTGC, NEPT, UUUU, KNDI, IRDM, PSX, SBSW, EKSO, OGI, HUBS, GER, SILV, SQ, TLRY, TLRY, DAVA, DOW, SNDL, PLTR, QS, EMLC, FXY, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, ITOT, QQQ, TIP, URA, USD, VB, VDE, VNQ, VOO,

SLYV, SCHA, XLY, XLK, CWB, SLYG, XLB, EWZ, XLE, GXC, SCHF, GNR, SPYG, AGG, AAPL, LUV, SCHR, MRNA, IVV, FTV, IJH, IAU, PFE, AMC, CORP, SPTL, EME, FFIV, VEA, SPY, NVDA, SLV, ORCL, CSCO, DOCU, VOT, VWO, VTI, DELL, NET, SKLZ, PYPL, BND, BNDX, SAND, VBK, USMV, IXUS, SILJ, SCHG, SCHX, INO, BB, QCOM, PTR, JWN, NOK, NKE, MU, MET, MKC, JPM, RCL, HL, GME, F, EA, COLB, KO, CCL, ALK, AMD, IIM, OR, CGC, MMX, ATVI, EXPI, KL, AG, UEC, BGS, DAL, QRVO, EBAY, DIS, WMT, UAL, TTWO, TRV, WPM, SA, CRM, Sold Out: SHY, ICHR, XLV, VCIT, TCF, NOBL, 2TX, SLQT, PRSP, BPMP, KTB, IDYA, IAC, BSV, EMB, FPE, HYLB, MBB, VIGI, VONE, VSS, VYM, MFT, BHP, BNS, STZ, EXC, ISRG, MMC, SO, VFC, CROX, VMD, COOP, NCLH, TRVN, BZUN, PPBT, SOS, ACLS, M44,

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC owns 804 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 247,412 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 931,242 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 457,375 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35% SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 627,427 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 281,053 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39709.21%

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 649,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 373,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.940600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 186,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 219,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.342300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39709.21%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 281,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46159.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 618,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45547.56%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 981,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 490219.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 652,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 60.03%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 315,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9236.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 219,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.61 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $55.13.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.