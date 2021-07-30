Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SPB,

SPB, Added Positions: PBR,

PBR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, AMAT, GOOGL, TMO, GOOG, ATRO, BLK, EOG, ENTG, EQIX, ISRG, MDP, OMC, PXD, FB, PYPL, AMT, BDX, CRS, FIS, CMI, DECK, EBIX, FDS, GIII, HON, HMN, IDXX, INTC, MAA, NVDA, NFLX, CRM, SYNA, TFX, TXN, WM, WCC, HUBS, CSWI, SQ, OKTA, MMM, AAP, AMD, ALXN, AFG, ANSS, BAX, VIAC, CSX, CCF, C, CL, DAR, DE, DLTR, DCO, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, FISV, GD, GIS, GILD, GGG, MNST, HSIC, NSIT, KFRC, KR, LVS, LGND, LOW, MGLN, MCD, MNR, OSK, PCAR, PPG, PGR, RLI, SXT, TROW, UPS, UNH, VRSN, VICR, DIS, WLK, V, GDOT, GMED, ECOM, COMM, FIVN, SFBS, PRPL, EDIT, CVNA, DOCU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+asset+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 50,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 39,650 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 128,600 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 157,100 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,600 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 60.26%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.