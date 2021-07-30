Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SPB,
- Added Positions: PBR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, AMAT, GOOGL, TMO, GOOG, ATRO, BLK, EOG, ENTG, EQIX, ISRG, MDP, OMC, PXD, FB, PYPL, AMT, BDX, CRS, FIS, CMI, DECK, EBIX, FDS, GIII, HON, HMN, IDXX, INTC, MAA, NVDA, NFLX, CRM, SYNA, TFX, TXN, WM, WCC, HUBS, CSWI, SQ, OKTA, MMM, AAP, AMD, ALXN, AFG, ANSS, BAX, VIAC, CSX, CCF, C, CL, DAR, DE, DLTR, DCO, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, FISV, GD, GIS, GILD, GGG, MNST, HSIC, NSIT, KFRC, KR, LVS, LGND, LOW, MGLN, MCD, MNR, OSK, PCAR, PPG, PGR, RLI, SXT, TROW, UPS, UNH, VRSN, VICR, DIS, WLK, V, GDOT, GMED, ECOM, COMM, FIVN, SFBS, PRPL, EDIT, CVNA, DOCU,
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 50,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 39,650 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 128,600 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 157,100 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,600 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 60.26%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.
