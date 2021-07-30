Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, McCormick Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

- New Purchases: FIW, RAVI, TSM, KEY, MGA, PWR, KNG, VRIG, XLB, DEO, FCX, LEA, IYT, IBM,
- Added Positions: VTV, CSX, VXUS, FDX, RSP, AMZN, NKE, MCD, DNL, SBUX, MRK, MDT, BRK.B, BA, TJX, COST, KO, MMM, WMT, V, VZ, HON, VUG, ABBV, FB, QCOM, AMT, VYM, VIS, JPM, QUAL, DVY, CVX, GOOG, STZ, XOM, MGV, BSV, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: PHO, MKC, MGK, SPTM, BMY, VHT, SPYG, SPLG, VGT, PNC, VGSH, VFH, SPTS, SPYV, HD, CRM, VDE, BABA, AXP, IVV, GOOGL, ED, JPST, VOO, SDY, WM, RDS.B, DIA, IHE, XLK, T, QQQ, VO, XLV, VCIT, VCSH, LMT, ACN, MO, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, FL, INTC, ICE, MDLZ, MS, PG, PRU, SNY, TD, UL, ITOT, MPW, LGLV, USMV, SPYD, XLP,
- Sold Out: CTXS, C, CLX, MET, VTRS,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,547 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,287 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,999 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 36,752 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,397 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $87.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $83.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 147.68%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $279.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 140.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.376100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.
