Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, McCormick Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Water ETF, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CSX Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, McCormick Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,547 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,287 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,999 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 36,752 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,397 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $87.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $83.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 147.68%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $279.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 140.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.376100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.