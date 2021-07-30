Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, McCormick Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, McCormick Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Water ETF, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CSX Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, McCormick Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raab+%26+moskowitz+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,547 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,287 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,999 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 36,752 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,397 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $87.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $83.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 147.68%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $279.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 140.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.376100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider